US Open 2025 prize money breakdown: How much will players earn at Flushing Meadows? Check full break-up The US Open 2025 gets underway as the Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz rivalry takes centre stage at Flushing Meadows. The two are tipped to be the favourites to win the tournament. Here is the prize money breakdown of the US Open 2025.

New Delhi:

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have hogged the limelight as the US Open 2025 kicks off on Sunday, August 24, with all the players looking to put their best foot forward in the final Grand Slam of the year.

The burgeoning 'Big Two' have seemingly taken the baton from the golden era of the 'Big Four' with Novak Djokovic, the last surviving member of that group - featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray - still playing and looking for that 25th singles title that will put him into the Tennis eternity.

Djokovic, at 24 slams, is currently joint with Margaret Court with the most singles titles and looks to go past her to claim the most Majors in his career. But at 38 and age not being on his side, coupled with the strong field at Flushing Meadows, the 25th Slam would take some doing for the Serb.

Djokovic opens his campaign against American 19-year-old Learner Tien, who has already bagged four wins over top-10 opponents, on Sunday night.

Defending men's champion Sinner is up against Vit Kopriva of Czechia, while 2022 champion Alcaraz faces USA's Reilly Opelka in his opener.

In the women's circuit, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is up against the Swiss player Rebeka Masarova as she looks to become the first women's player to defend the title at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams did it with a hat-trick of titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

She would be facing a tough competition from the now in-form Iga Swiatek, who has won Wimbledon and the US Open's dress rehearsal, the Cincinnati Open title.

Ahead of all the action, here is the complete breakdown of the prize money at the US Open in men's singles and women's singles.

Prize money in Men's singles and Women's singles:

Round of 128: $110,000 or Rs 96 lakh (approx)

Round of 64: $154,000 or 1.34 crore (approx)

Round of 32: $237,000 or 2.07 crore (aprrox)

Round of 16: $400,000 or 3.49 crore (approx)

Quarterfinalists: $660,000 or 5.76 crore (approx)

Semifinalists: $1,260,000 or 11 crore (approx)

Runner-up: $2,500,000 or 21.82 crore (approx)

Winner: $5,000,000 or 43.65 crore (approx)