US Open 2025 men's semi-finals: When and where to watch Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner in action in India? The stage is set for the US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Aliassime will take on each other in the semi-final, and let us have a look at where to watch details of the matches.

New York:

The US Open 2025 men’s semi-finals are all set for two enthralling encounters. Serbian legend Novak Djokovic will be taking on Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the first semi-final, whereas top seed Jannik Sinner will be locking horns with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second semi-final for a shot at the title.

The four players have undoubtedly been the best players in the tournament, and they will be aiming to continue their red-hot form and qualify for the final. It is worth noting that Jannik Sinner has been blazing through his opponents in the tournament, dropping just one set in the entire competition so far. He will be hoping to maintain the same run in the upcoming game as well.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic has been defying his age. In the twilight of his career, the Serb beat Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final and Cameron Norrie in the third round. Furthermore, Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping to continue his form, as he takes on Djokovic as well.

When is the clash between Djokovic and Alcaraz scheduled?

It is interesting to note that Novak Djokovic will be locking horns with Carlos Alcaraz on September 6 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two tennis giants will take on each other from 12:30 am IST.

When is the clash between Sinner and Aliassime scheduled?

Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on each other in the second semi-final of the US Open 2025 on September 7 as well. However, their game is scheduled to start at 4:30 am IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as well.

Where to watch US Open 2025 men’s semi-final?

The US Open 2025 men’s semi-final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network on TV in India, with the JioHotstar app and website live-streaming the clash in India.

