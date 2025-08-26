US Open 2025 August 26 schedule: Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek in action; check major fixtures Defending champion Jannik Sinner and 2022 winner Iga Swiatek will get their campaigns underway in the US Open 2025 on Day 3. Day 2 witnessed Carlos Alcaraz beating Reilly Opelka and Venus Williams losing her opener to Karolina Muchova. Here is the US Open's schedule for August 26.

US Open 2025 August 26 schedule: Day two of the US Open 2025 churned out some gripping matches, some emotional moments and some surprising results. Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, eased past the USA's Reilly Opelka in his first round in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Meanwhile, American legend Venus Williams suffered a first-round exit in his first Grand Slam in two years. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams unleashed her big serves and took the clash against Karolina Muchova into the decider before losing it 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Czech tennis star and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova bid farewell to the sport after her first-round exit to Diane Parry 1-6, 0-6.

The third day of the tournament also offers some gripping contests with some star players in action in New York.

US Open Day 3 schedule

Defending men's champion Jannik Sinner will get his title defence underway as he faces Czech player Vit Kopriva. 2022 US Open winner Iga Swiatek will also be in action, as she faces Emiliana Arango of Colombia.

2020 finalist at Flushing Meadow,s Alexander Zverev will take on Alejandro Tabilo in his opener, while Coco Gauff, the 2023 champion, also begins her campaign.

Day 3 order of play at US Open 2025

Arthur Ashe Stadium (matches starting 9 PM IST)

Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango

Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kaporiva



Matches starting 4:30 AM or later

Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo

Louis Armstrong Stadium (matches starting 8:30 PM IST)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell

Matches starting 4:30 AM IST or later

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen

Elmer Moller vs Tommy Paul

Grandstand (matches starting 8:30 PM IST or later)

Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk

Alexander Bublik vs Marin Cilic

Matches starting at 12:30 AM or later

Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin

Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur