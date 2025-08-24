US Open 2025: 5 interesting facts you must know about the tournament With the US Open 2025 all set to kick off with the first round on August 24, let us have a look at some unknown and interesting facts about the tournament as one of the most iconinc tennis events of the years kicks off soon.

The stage is set for the commencement of the first round of the US Open 2025. Several star players will be in action in the tournament to get their hands on the prestigious title. From Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, the US Open 2025 promises to be one of the most exciting Grand Slams of the season.

One of the most prestigious events of the year, there is no doubt that the US Open has always been iconic. Throughout the years, the event has been rich in history and has seen many different winners as well. Continuing on the same line, let us have a look at five interesting facts about the US Open.

5. Equal prize money

It is worth noting that the US Open was the very first Grand Slam that announced equal prize money for both the men and the female players competing in it. Tennis became the first sport to do so, and the decision was first announced way back in 1973, and the tradition began when the legendary Billie Jean King threatened to boycott the event.

4. All three surfaces

It is quite interesting to note that the US Open is the only Grand Slam out of the four to have been played on all three surfaces. From 1881 to 1974, it was played on grass; from 1975 to 1977, on clay; and since 1978, it’s been a hard-court surface.

3. First champion on all three surfaces

Former American tennis legend Jimmy Connors is the only US Open champion to win the tournament on all three surfaces. He won five US Open titles in 1974, 1976, 1978, 1982, and 1983.

2. Hawk-eye system

Notably, the US Open also became the first Grand Slam to introduce the Hawk-Eye system, becoming the first Grand Slam to allow players to challenge the calls of the referee.

1.Youngest winners

Over the years, the US Open has seen many youngsters become champions. However, the youngest champion in men's singles history is Pete Sampras, who won the title at 19 years old in 1990. As for the women, Tracy Austin is the youngest champion, winning the title at the age of 16.

