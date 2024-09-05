US Open 2024 singles semi-finalists confirmed: Swiatek-Medvedev OUT, Sinner-Sabalenka advance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2024

The world No.1 Iga Swiatek became the latest top contender to crash out at US Open 2024 on Wednesday. The home favourite Jessica Pegula knocked out the five-time grand slam winner to reach her first-ever major semi-final.

In the men's singles, the top-seeded Jannik Sinner also stormed into the semi-finals after beating the world no.4 Daniil Medvedev 6-2,1-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday night in New York. Sinner will take on the British No.1 Jack Draper in the semi-final with the latter making his first final-four at any grand slam event.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be facing each other in the all-American semi-final as the fans witness only one top-10 ranked player in the final four of the men's singles at the US Open. With early exits for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic and the recent elimination of Daniil Medvedev, Sinner has been tipped to win his maiden major in New York.

Coming back to the women's singles, Swiatek was stunned by Pegula in two straight sets 2-6, 4-6. Pegula has been around the top 10 rankings but this was the first time she managed to enter the top four of any grand slam event.

The American will be facing the US Open 2023 semi-finalist Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, who is unseeded this year. Both Pegula and Muchova haven't dropped a set this season and will consider themselves favourites for the spot in the final.

With Swiatek out, the world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka has been tipped favourite for her first-ever US Open title. She defeated the Paris Olympics gold medalist Quinwen Zheng in the quarter-final and will take on the world No.13 Emma Navarro in the semi-final on Thursday night.

US Open Women's Singles Semi-final fixtures

Emma Navarro (13) vs Aryna Sabalenka (2) - 04:30 AM IST, Friday, September 6

Jessica Pegula (6) vs Karolina Muchova - 05:45 AM IST, Friday, September 6

US Open Men's Singles Semi-final fixtures