US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev advance to semifinals

US Open Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has stormed into the semifinals of the US Open 2023 after emerging victorious in the quarterfinal clash against Alexander Zverev on Thursday, September 7. The top seed took two and a half hours to beat the German tennis star in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In another fixture, Russia's top-ranked men's tennis player Daniil Medvedev clinched his quarterfinal game against compatriot Andrey Rublev to qualify for the semis. The third seed was not pushed much by Rublev as the former won the clash 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a little over two hours at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The semifinal line-ups in the men's circuit have been finalised.

While Alcaraz will take on Medvedev in one of the semis, three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic will be up against America's Ben Shelton in the other semi-final clash.

Meanwhile, in the women's event, Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka also won their respective quarterfinals to book their tickets for the semifinals. Sabalenka came up triumph against world No. 23 Qinwen Zheng of China in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 to continue her unbeaten run in the tournament.

On the other hand, Keys eased past Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 to get into the semis. USA's Keys is likely to face a stern challenge in the semis from Sabalenka who is in red-hot form. The other semifinal will be played between another American player Coco Gauff and Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.

In the men's doubles category, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden are standing on the verge of semis and the pair will be up against Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Their quarterfinal match will most likely start at 9:30 IST on Thursday, September 7 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

