US Open 2022: Upset at Flushing Meadows as Frances Tiafoe knock Rafael Nadal out

Highlights Frances Tiafoe knocked Nadal out in the round of 16

Tiafoe beat Nadal by 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3

The match was being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium

US Open 2022: In a recent change of events, the Flushing Meadows has seen two knockouts on two consecutive days. Nick Kyrgios knocked Daniil Medvedev out on September 5, 2022, and now on September 6, 2022, Frances Tiafoe has knocked Rafael Nadal out. The American has right now stunned Nadal with his stellar show on the court. Surpassing everybody's expectations, Tiafoe beat Nadal by 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

The Tennis superstar and certainly one of the stalwarts of the game Rafael Nadal has been beaten first time in a major in the year 2022. This time around Nadal was chasing his record 23rd title and he looked right on the money for the entire tournament. Tiafoe who was elated after this massive victory, covered his face in joy as he tried to absorb all the cheer that he was getting from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. This is the fifth time that Nadal has been beaten by American Frances Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe who played one of the greatest games of his life looked prepared for the Rafael Nadal challenge. Taking nothing away from the winner of this clash but at times, the Spaniard was poor with his serves and returns, things that one certainly doesn't expect from Nadal. To his dismay, Nadal committed nine double faults and in return hit 33 winners.

"I have no words as of now and I don't know what to say, I am almost in tears and am beyond happy. I literally can't believe it as of now. Rafael is undoubtedly one of the greatest that our sport has ever seen and I thankfully played unbelievable tennis", said Tiafoe after the clash. The American has now ended Nadal's streak of 17 consecutive majors where he competed in the quarter-finals.

Latest Sports News