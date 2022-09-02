US Open 2022: Nadal dominance continues at Flushing Meadows, defeats Fabio Fognini

Highlights Rafael Nadal has now defeated Fabio Fognini in the second round

Nadal faced an injury scare during the match

He now faces Richard Gasquet in the next round

US Open 2022: A living legend, a sportsperson who is a testament to the fact that a human boy can achieve any possible height and limit when trained properly and handled with discipline. Rafael Nadal, one of the greats of the game, defying all odds has now emerged victorious in the 2nd round of the ongoing US Open 2022. The Tennis legend overcame a scary injury as he ended up hitting himself accidentally off his racquet as he reached the third round of Flushing Meadows.

Up against the Tennis legend was Italy's Fabio Fognini who went down by 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1. Surprisingly, Nadal was so immersed in the intensity of the game that he ended up getting injured by his racquet. The winner of 22 Grand Slam titles dropped his racquet on the Arthur Ashe Stadium floor and was quick to sprint towards the sidelines as he lay on his back with his nose bleeding. But as legends have it, they don't stay down for too long. Nadal had to be treated and was extended an injury timeout before he could resume the game any further. Nadal resumed with the same intensity with a bandage across the bridge of his nose.

This time around the Tennis superstar had the last laugh over Fogini who defeated him in US Open in 2015. Keeping all the bad memories of that game aside, Nadal comfortably cruised through the match and showed the world what he is capable of. This also was the second successive match in which Nadal made the error of dropping the first set, similar to what he did in the first game against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata. Fongini somehow stretched to a lead of 4-2 before Nadal outplayed him and took the set and leveled the tie.

Rafael Nadal will now face France's Richard Gasquet and now is the favorite. The Spaniard has a record of 17-0 career record against his next opponent. As the world watches in awe, the legend of Rafael Nadal carries on.

Latest Sports News