US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek sails past Jessica Pegula, marches into final four

Swiatek has reached in the US Open semifinal for the first time.

She will now face Aryna Sabalenka in the final four

US Open 2022: World No. 1 from Poland Iga Swiatek has kept her march going in the ongoing US Open after beating America's eighth-seeded Jessica Pegula in straight sets on Wednesday. The Polish won the match in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to book a semi-final berth against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. This is Swiatek's first entry in the final four at the Flushing Meadows.

The match saw some ebbs and flows in its one hour and 51 minutes duration as both the players fought hard and broke each other several times.

The first set was dominated by Swiatek after some errors in the opening games. She served for the set to take it 6-3. The second one was a much more closely fought contest, which went down the wire into the tiebreaker. The World No. 1 however held her nerves to seal the game and become the first Polish woman to reach a semi-final at the Flushing Meadows.

In the match, Swiatek won the first game while Pegula levelled it 1-1. It was the American, who found the first break as Swiatek sent one long and out to trail 2-3. But the World No. 1 soon settled the scores after breaking the crowd favourite to bring it 3-3. Pegula committed some errors and the World No. 1 took a 5-3 lead to serve for the set. She then took the first set 6-3.

The second set saw a thrilling contest as the two players played their hearts out. They were also breaking each other for fun. The first four games saw players breaking each other's serve as the scoreline read 2-2 before the American won the first serve to lead 3-2. The Polish player then raced away to lead 5-4 and serve for the set. However, the eighth-seeded Pegula didn't give up and forced the match into the tiebreaker. Swiatek held her nerves to secure a win to complete the final four of the American Slam.

The World No. 1 will face World No. 6 Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka while Tunisia's 5th seeded Ons Jabeur will lock horns against France's 17th seeded Caroline Garcia.

