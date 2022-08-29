Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rafael Nadal in action

US Open 2022: Here's all you need to know - Live streaming details, dates, venue, prize money

Here are all the details about the US Open 2022:

When is US Open 2022 scheduled for?

US Open 2022 will be held from 29th August to 11th September.

Where will US Open 2022 be played?

The tournament will be held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows in New York.

Who are the key players participating in the championship?

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina are some key players.​

Who won the previous Wimbledon Championship?

Daniil Medvedev - Men’s singles championship. Emma Raducanu - Women’s singles champion.

What is the prize money for US Open 2022?

The total prize money for 2022 US Open is USD 60.1 million, which is more than the USD 57.5 million in 2021.

Where will US Open 2022 be broadcasted on TV in India?

US Open 2022 can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India

Where will US Open 2022 be watched online in India?

US Open 2022 will be streamed online on Sony LIV app.

