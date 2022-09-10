US Open 2022: Casper Ruud marches ahead into final, set to lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Casper Rudd marches into US Open Finals

US Open 2022: Extending his dominance even further, Norwegian-based Casper Ruud booked himself a berth for the all-important US Open finals. Rudd is not just making headlines for his qualification but also for how he inching ahead toward the world's number one ranking. Earlier today, the 23-year-old Casper Ruud defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov by a margin of 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Ruud will now lock horns with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz for the final prize. Being to his stellar run in the event, Rudd will be playing his second Grand Slam final of the season. He ended up as a runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

Rudd who seemed to be pretty happy with his performance said "This was yet another great match from my side. I think both of us were a bit nervous in the beginning, with some breaks back and forth. I'd like to admit that this match was probably one of the biggest matches of our career and we were bound to have some nerves"

It was Ruud and Khachanov who knocked Australia's Nick Kyrgios out in a five-set quarter-final as they exchanged a double break in a scrappy opening set. The match ended on a high as Rudd came out on top in the 55-shot rally and later converted it to a third set point in the tiebreak. The Norwegian later sprinted ahead to a double break in the third and fifth games of the second set. Khachanov, who also happens to be an Olympic silver medallist moved two set points ahead, nullifying the deficit going forward in the game.

Rudd, the Norwegian sealed the victory which was a result of one sweetly-timed drop shot that Khachanov returned from the back of the court. Casper Ruud's opponent Alcaraz is the youngest Grand Slam men's semi-finalist since the 2005 French Open.

