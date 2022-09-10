US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz storms past Frances Tiafoe, books final meet with Casper Ruud

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in five sets.

US Open 2022: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Friday stormed past America's Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling encounter at the Arther Ashe Stadium in the ongoing US Open. World No.3 Alcaraz defeated the home favourite 22nd seeded Tiafoe in five sets 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3. to book a final meet with Norway's Casper Ruud. He has made his first appearnce in the finals of a Grand Slam and has also become the youngest man to reach the US Open finals since Pete Sampras won the title at 19 in 1990.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed a fascinating contest between two players. The first set was a nail-biter which saw both the players going neck to the neck before Tiafoe emerged out victorious in the tiebreaker to start on a high. But the 19-year-old from Spain made a stunning comeback to win the second set by 6-3 before improving on the next set to take it 6-1.

But as Alcaraz seemed to race away with the match, the pendulum again took a swing as Tiafoe won another nail-biter fourth set in the tiebreaker. In the final set, Alcaraz broke Tiafoe in the first game and held his serve to lead 2-0. Soon the American also broke the French man to level 2-2. But the 19-year-old did not give any other comeback chance to the 24-year-old Tiafoe to clinch the set 6-3.

With this, Alcaraz has now also become the second Spanish to reach the US Open final since his compatriot Rafael Nadal won the Slam in 2019. Alcaraz has now booked a final meet with Norway's Casper Ruud. The match will not only have the title on the line but the World No.1 rank will also be up for grabs when these two will meet in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday night.

Alcaraz has won the recent three outings in five sets, hinting at his stamina and energy to play long matches. He defeated Jannik Sinner in the second longest match in the US Open's history in the quarterfinal in five sets and sailed past former champion Marin Cilic in the round of 16 in the same number of sets.

Casper Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov in four sets in the semifinal and downed Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinal.

