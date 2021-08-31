US Open 2021: Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev wins quick opening match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Sam Querrey, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 31

Alexander Zverev opened his bid for a second straight U.S. Open final appearance with a win in his opening match.

Zverev needed only 1 hour, 40 minutes to beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Zverev won the first two sets last year in the final against Dominic Thiem before losing the match. It was Zverev’s first Slam final.

Zverev won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is one of three players with four titles this season.

He’s won 12 straight matches.

The German knocked off top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Tokyo Games. Djokovic is trying to become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam. He plays Tuesday night.