Elina Svitolina tops Simona Halep to reach US Open quarters

Svitolina has never won a Grand Slam tournament. She had lost twice before to the 12th-seeded Halep in majors.

New York Published on: September 05, 2021 23:14 IST
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, reacts while playing against
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, reacts while playing against Simona Halep, of Romania, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 5

No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

The Olympic bronze medalist, Svitolina has emerged as a contender at Flushing Meadows. She has not dropped a set in the tournament.

Naomi Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women’s draw.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens later Sunday.

