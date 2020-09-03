US Open 2020 | 'Don't do Instagram, go to sleep': Naomi Osaka receives virtual applause from mother

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Osaka reached the third round at US Open 2020 after registering a 6-1 6-2 victory over Camila Giorgi.

Naomi Osaka’s play at the U.S. Open has her mother, Tamaki, virtually applauding. Osaka, the 2018 champion, defeated Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-2 in the second round. Then came a congratulatory conversation by remote with her mother, who was shown on a courtside video screen.

“Hi! What are you doing?” Osaka said.

The audio connection wasn’t great, but Mom clapped.

“Oh my gosh,” Osaka said.

Her mom, who is Japanese, also held up a sheet of images, which Osaka later deciphered.

“She’s saying, the first one is, ‘Good job,’ and then the second one is, ‘Don’t do Instagram and Twitter and instead go to sleep,'" Osaka said. "And then the third one is, ‘Drink green juice and get some rest,’ and then the fourth one is, ‘I love you.’”

Osaka, who is seeded fourth, advanced while committing only 11 unforced errors.

Meanwhile, Unseeded Americans Ann Li and Shelby Rogers have pulled off upset victories in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Li beat No. 13-seeded Alison Riske in a matchup between Pennsylvanians, 6-0, 6-3. Li, who is 20 and ranked 128th, now has two career victories over players ranked in the top 75, and the wins have come in her two matches this week.

Rogers beat No. 11-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1. By advancing to the third round, Rogers matched her best showing at the U.S. Open. She’s ranked 93rd.

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova has been upset in the second round of the U.S. Open by Caroline Garcia of France.

Pliskova failed to convert two set points in the second set and lost 6-1, 7-6 (2).

It was the first time since 2008 that the top-seeded woman lost in the second round at the Open.

Pliskova was a finalist at the Open in 2016 for the best Grand Slam result of her career.

Garcia, ranked 50th, beat Pliskova for the fourth time in their seven meetings.

Alexander Zverev has won his second-round match at the U.S. Open, using a dominating serve to beat 19-year-old American wild card Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1.

Zverev, a German who is seeded fifth, regrouped after losing the tiebreaker when he double-faulted with a 133 mph serve. He overcame 10 double-faults, hit 24 aces and won every service game.

Zverev advanced to his first career Grand Slam semifinal at this year’s Australian Open. His best showing at the U.S. Open came last year, when he reached the fourth round.

Sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova needed only two sets to reach the the third round of the U.S. Open, the Grand Slam event that his been her most elusive.

Kvitova beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (3), 6-2 in an hour and 40 minutes Wednesday, overcoming her nervousness in the first set.

This is her 14th U.S. Open. It's the only Grand Slam tournament where she has failed to reach the semifinals. She reached the quarterfinals twice, in 2015 and 2017. She has two Wimbledon titles.

Angelique Kerber is on her way to the third round of the U.S. Open, which she won in 2016.

The No. 17 seed opened play Wednesday and beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 7-6 (6) in an hour and 40 minutes. Kerber emerged on the WTA Tour by reaching the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2011. Last year, she got knocked out in the first round.

The women's bracket also had an upset Wednesday. No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in only 65 minutes.

