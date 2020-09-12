US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Daniil Medvedev to set-up summit clash against Alexander Zverev

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem beat Daniil Medvedev to set-up summit clash against Alexander Zverev

Dominic Thiem has advanced to his first US Open final, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

The second-seeded Thiem will play Sunday against No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev, with the winner earning his first Grand Slam title.

Thiem has had three previous chances, losing back-to-back French Opens to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019 and this year’s Australian Open to top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

He got another opportunity by overcoming a 5-2 deficit in the third set after he had been treated for a right Achilles tendon injury after the second set.

Medvedev, the runner-up to Nadal last year in Flushing Meadows, hadn’t dropped a set coming into the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev has gotten into it again with chair umpire Damien Dumusois at the US Open.

The trouble started when Medvedev hit a serve that he believed was long while trailing 3-2 in the first set of his semifinal against Dominic Thiem. The ball was called in and Medvedev wanted to challenge the call, but Dumusois said he signaled for it too late.

Medvedev crossed the net to show where he thought the mark was, and Dumusois called the violation. Medvedev then pleaded his case — sarcastically — to Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McKewen, who informed Medvedev he wasn't allowed to cross the net.

Responded Medvedev: “Sorry, I think I killed someone, right? Sorry, I was so bad to cross the net. Sorry, my apologies, my sincere apologies to the U.S. Open for crossing the net. Oh my God.”

Dumusois gave Medvedev a code violation in a match last year after the Russian snatched a towel from a ballperson. The crowd booed Medvedev, who egged them on the rest of the match.

The point gave Thiem a 4-2 lead and he went on to take the first set.

