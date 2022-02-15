Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
London Updated on: February 15, 2022 13:46 IST
Novak Djokovic
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.”

“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”

(Reported by AP)

