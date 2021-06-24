Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Two-time Olympic tennis champ Andy Murray to compete at Olympics

Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray will lead the British tennis team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team Britain announced on Thursday.

Murray defended his men's singles title at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, becoming the first men's tennis player to win two Olympic gold medals in the singles event.

Besides competing in the singles, Murray, who received a wild card for the Olympics, will also compete in doubles, partnering Joe Salisbury.

"The Olympics means a huge amount to me, it's a massive honour to be able to compete at a fourth Games," said 34-year-old Murray, who is set to play at the Wimbledon Championships next week after receiving a wild card.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling to find his way back after being out of competition due to hip and groin injuries for quite some time.