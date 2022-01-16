Top 5 Australian Open 2022 men's singles contenders sans Djokovic

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic won't get to defend his title at the Australian Open after Federal Court ruled in favour of his deportation from the nation.

Fondly named 'Happy Slam' by one of the greatest of all time in Roger Federer -- who unfortunately won't be taking part due to an injury --, the Australian Open build-up is far from enjoying a joyous atmosphere. After all, the gala event will begin on Monday morning without its three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The Australian Federal Court verdict, which was nothing less than a deathly blow for the Serbian fans but understandable given the greater good stretches beyond the realm of a sport, was out on Sunday afternoon (IST) that Djokovic has to be deported back to his nation on the grounds of him being not COVID-19 vaccinated.

Read more: Djokovic loses deportation appeal

However, with or without the World No. 1 Serbian, the year's first Grand Slam will begin on Monday morning and opens up opportunities for other players on the court to have a bigger and possible claim for the title. That's why Indiatvnews.com takes a look at the top five contenders who could go all the way to lift the trophy at the iconic Rod Laver Arena on January 30.

1. Daniil Medvedev

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Daniil Medvedev.

It won't be wrong to say that Daniil Medvedev is now the face of that school of thought who believes the dominance of Big 3 (Djokovic, Nadal, Federer) is over. And let's face it, they do have a point. After all, not many took the Russian seriously back in late August when he said he is not in New York to watch Djokovic, who was one Major title away from claiming the elusive Calendar Slam, lift the US Open. A fortnight later, 25-year-old Daniil decimated the World No. 1 Serb in straight sets to win his maiden Grand Slam.

The manner of the victory, coming after two Major final defeats, also was a warning that he has arrived among the big leagues. What has been mesmerising to watch is the way Medvedev has used his 6' 4'' tall stature to perfect use in reaching out the ball while playing error-free tennis at the big stage.

The question still remains, Is World No. 2 unbeatable yet?

No, not quite there yet. In the tournaments right after his exploits at Flushing Meadows, Daniil went down in the marquee clashes of the Paris Masters and ATP Finals to Djokovic and Alexander Zverev respectively. 2022 also began on a sour note with a loss to World No. 31 Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup but since then he has been largely effective including a well-fought win over World No. 7 and fellow title contender Matteo Berrettini.

However, let's not read too much into the results of year-ending tournaments and credit him for the fact that he has arrived in Melbourne as the lastest Grand Slam champion, who is also COVID-19 vaccinated!

2. Alexander Zverev

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Alexander Zverev.

One-time US Open finalist (2020) and three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist in the last two seasons, Alexander Zverev must have felt the heat when the likes of Medvedev and Dominic Thiem pipped him to taste their maiden Major successes. The 23-year-old German has long been touted as a future star but has often failed to overcome weaknesses in his game in the past.

But make no mistake, he is no novice to winning titles. He has been a consistent performer on the ATP Tour with titles in galore (59 wins and six titles) and convincingly claimed Tokyo Olympic gold while draining out unstoppable Djokovic in the semis.

The German didn't just add aggression to his game but overcame his deficiencies with second serve and down-the-line forehands, which were often exploited by his rivals.

The best of it was at exposure during his ATP Finals match against Medvedev, who has always enjoyed a superior head-to-head record against his German rival for years to come. Zverev, often surprising Medvedev and forcing him to take a more defensive approach, flabbergasted his Russian rival for a 6-4, 6-4 straight-set win.

3. Rafael Nadal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rafael Nadal.

His traditional rivals might be out of his way but that doesn't make him the outright title contender and Rafael Nadal himself probably knows that. After all, the veteran Spanish star stepped into Melbourne Park earlier this year after a long lay-off with a foot injury that kept him out since August and was followed by a bout with COVID-19 in a season that saw him being tamed by Djokovic at his bastion Roland Garros. It will take something special from Nadal to go all the way at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, where his rendezvous with the Norman Brookes trophy has been denied since 2009.

However, standing on the edge of a historic 21st Grand Slam title, boosted with a contention-free triumph in the tune-up event at the very venue while on his return to the circuit, adds to the sentiment that the 35-year-old southpaw has enough experience in his bag to go all the way.

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Gaining notoriety over bathroom breaks at the US Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas is much more than that. His talent was abundantly at disposal during last year's Roland Garros when he defeated title contenders Medvedev and Zverev to reach his maiden Grand Slam final. The 23-year-old Greek almost pulled off a heist in the resulting grand finale against Djokovic, whom he took two-set down before the Serb made an epic return for his 19th Major. While the defeat left Tsitsipas heartbroken in tears, it was an eye-opener for the rest of the circuit who saw chinks in the armour of the seemingly unstoppable World No.1 in hot pursuit of Calendar Slam and Olympic gold.

Yes, one might still argue that Tsitsipas's clay court's exploits -- including ATP Monte Carlo title -- are unlikely to have a bearing on his hard court outings. However, Australian Open has been nothing less than an unfinished business for the Greek, where he has enjoyed two great runs all the way to the last four. This includes a spectacular win over Nadal in a gruelling battle over five sets for a spot in the semis last May. The upset could also be perceived as his revenge against the great Spanish armada, who toyed with the young Greek at the last-four stage two years ago.

In fact, Tsitsipas's biggest bane over the last couple of seasons evidently has been his habit of conceding unforced error -- mostly down to overpowered shots -- rendering up unwanted and unlikely defeats. That would be a challenge this year as well as if he overcomes his training partner Mikael Ymer in the opening round. He is likely to face stern challenges in Grigor Dimitrov and Casper Ruud quite early into the draw.

5. Matteo Berrettini

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Matteo Berrettini.

Quarterfinal appearances at the French Open and US Open sandwiched between a debut at the Wimbledon final, Berrettini proved his semi-final outing at the US Open couple of years ago was no fluke. And despite lack of success on the ATP Tour, the 25-year-old burly Italian just knows how to raise his game at the big stage.

It's also worth pointing out that his Achilles' heel during his fantabulous runs at all the Grand Slams last month was a certain Serbian, who is already on his way out of Australia.

Saying that he is just an outside contender for the title as the Australian Open is where his defensive game's shortcomings have often been exposed despite the fact that the fastest surface of all the Majors should assist his quick serves.