Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tokyo Olympics | Novak Djokovic to begin chase for 'Golden Slam' against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien

Men's world no.1 Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for the 'Golden Slam' against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the first round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to complete a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.

Djokovic recently won Wimbledon for his 20th career Grand Slam title, defeating Italy's Mario Berrettini in the final. The Serbian confirmed that he will be taking part in the Olympics following the completion of Wimbledon.

Draws were held Thursday — two days before play opens on the hard courts at Ariake Tennis Park.

Two-time defending Olympic champion Andy Murray received a tough opener against 15th-ranked Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada, who is seeded ninth.

Another intriguing first-round match features local star Kei Nishikori against fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of ROC.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany.

Interestingly, Medvedev could meet Sumit Nagal if the Indian wins his first round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.

Half of the top 10 men’s players are not in Tokyo, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov all missing for various reasons.

Serena Williams and Simona Halep are also not playing.

In the women's draw, Naomi Osaka’s first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament.

The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.

Osaka holds a 2-1 career edge over Zheng.

The first seeded opponent that Osaka could face is No. 16 Kiki Bertens, who is playing the final tournament of her career. Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, is a possible quarterfinal opponent for Osaka.

Top-seeded Ash Barty — the freshly crowned Wimbledon champion — will make her Olympic debut for Australia against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain.

Barty is also playing doubles with Storm Sanders.

Play begins on Saturday.

(With inputs from AP)