Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic defend their French Open title in women's doubles

Image Source : AP Hungary's Timea Babos,left, France's Kristina Mladenovic hold the trophy after winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have defended their French Open title in women's doubles.

The Hungarian-French pairing, seeded second, beat the 14th-seeded team of Alexa Guarachi, from Chile, and American Desirae Krawczyk 6-4, 7-5.

It is Babos and Mladenovic's fourth Grand Slam doubles title together. As well as winning at Roland Garros last year, they have also won twice at the Australian Open, in 2018 and 2020.

As well as four titles won with Babos, Mladenovic also won in the doubles at Roland Garros in 2016 with French countrywoman Caroline Garcia.

