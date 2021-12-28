Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
Thiem pulls out of Australian Open with long-standing wrist injury

The 28-year-old Austrian has not played since a second-round defeat in Mallorca in June, meaning he was unable to defend his US Open title in September.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Published on: December 28, 2021 18:03 IST
File image of Dominic Thiem
Image Source : GETTY

File image of Dominic Thiem

Austrian professional tennis player Dominic Thiem will miss the Australian Open this year as he continues his recovery from a serious wrist injury.

The 28-year-old Austrian has not played since a second-round defeat in Mallorca in June, meaning he was unable to defend his US Open title in September.

There also remains significant doubt about world number one and and nine-time Novak Djokovic's participation as he remains tight-lipped about his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov are all recovering after testing positive for the virus in recent weeks.

- With inputs from AP

