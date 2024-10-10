'Always hoped this day would never come': Roger Federer's emotional reaction to Rafael Nadal's retirement post

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during the Laver Cup match in London on September 23, 2024

Rafael Nadal stunned the sporting world with the news of his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday. The legendary tennis player confirmed his decision to retire after the Davis Cup finals in November 2024, leading to emotional reaction from sports' biggest icons.

Roger Federer, against whom Nadal shared the biggest-ever sporting rivalry for almost two decades, reacted to Nadal's retirement post on Instagram. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said he always hoped Nadal would play forever, and playing against the Spaniard was an absolute honour.

"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come," Federer wrote in his comment to Nadal's Instagram post. "Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honour!"

The recently retired legendary footballer Andres Iniesta, who led Spain to the 2010 FIFA World Cup, also reacted to Nadal's retirement post. Sporting icons Cristiano Ronaldo, Coco Gauff and Andy Roddick also posted emotional notes to congratulate Rafael Nadal for his historic achievements in tennis.

