Sumit Nagal French Open Qualifiers live streaming: When and where to watch Indian tennis star's match? Sumit Nagal is set to face USA's Mitchell Krueger in his first round of the French Open qualifiers. Nagal had received a direct entry into the main draw of the Roland Garros last year and will look to get into the main draw this time too.

New Delhi:

Sumit Nagal gears up for another Grand Slam as he is set to feature in the French Open Qualifiers. The Roland Garros is set to kick off on May 25 as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will look to defend their singles titles. Meanwhile, the qualifiers for the main event began on May 19.

India's Nagal will be the lone Indian in action in the singles event. No Indian has made it to the Grand Slam in the women's category.

Nagal, ranked 170th in the world, will be up against USA's Mitchell Krueger in his first round of qualifying. Nagal featured in the main draw in Paris last year, when he went down to Karen Khachanav in the opening round despite breaking the Russian once in the match.

The 27-year-old featured in the opening Grand Slam of the year (Australian Open) too, where he suffered a first-round exit after losing to Czechia's Tomas Machac. Nagal's best run in a Gran Slam came in the Australian Open in 2024 when he defeated former World No.17 Alexander Bublik in the first round in Melbourne.

Ahead of all the action, here is how you can watch Sumit Nagal in action in the French Open.

When will Sumit Nagal be in action in the French Open qualifiers?

Sumit Nagal will be in action in the French Open on May 20. He will face USA's Mitchell Krueger in his first round of qualifying.

At what time will Sumit Nagal be in action in the French Open qualifiers?

Sumit Nagal's first-round qualifying clash is set to take place from 2:40 PM IST onwards as per the provisional time. The timings might change depending on the timings of the preceding matches.

How to watch Sumit Nagal's match in French Open qualifiers on TV?

Sumit Nagal's clash will be available on the Sony Sports Network on TV and so will other French Open matches

How to watch Sumit Nagal's match in the French Open qualifiers online?

Sumit Nagal's clash will be available on the SonyLiv app and website on OTT and so will other French Open matches