Sumit Nagal crashes out of Monte Carlo Masters in 58 minutes

Monaco (France) Published on: April 10, 2021 22:20 IST
India's Sumit Nagal had to bite the dust in the opening qualifying round of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, going down to Italy's Stefano Travaglia 3-6, 0-6.

Travaglia, seeded second in qualifying, dropped just three points on first serve to crush the 23-year-old Indian in 58 minutes on Saturday.

The Italian will face Poland's Kamil Majchrzak for a place in the main draw. Majchrzak broke 12th seed Gianluca Mager on four occasions to score a 6-3, 6-3 win.

This was the first day of action at Monte Carlo Masters after Fabio Fognini completed his title run in 2019.

Earlier this week, the 136th-ranked Nagal had lost in the ATP 250 Sardegna Open first round in Cagliari to Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 1-6, 3-6 after entering the main draw following two emphatics wins in the qualifying rounds.

