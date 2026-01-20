Stefanos Tsitsipas finds new girlfriend as Greek star moves on from Paula Badosa Stefanos Tsitsipas' relationship with Paula Badosa ended in July after the couple's second attempt at their love did not last. The Greek tennis star Tsitsipas has reportedly found a new partner and has reportedly gone public with his relationship.

New Delhi:

Greek Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas seemed to have moved on from Paula Badosa, as the tennis star has reportedly found a new girlfriend. As per media reports, Tsitsipas is dating the USA's Kristen Thoms, and the couple visited Namibia for a holiday.

Recently, Tsitsipas' mother called her son's relationship with Badosa 'complicated' and further stated that 'she distracted him from tennis'.

The 27-year-old Tsitsipas and the 28-year-old Badosa from Spain revealed their love first in 2023 before calling it quits a year later. Their split was short-lived as the couple gave themselves another go three weeks later. However, their second attempt ended in July as they parted ways again.

What did Tsitsipas' mother said on the relationship?

Speaking to Serbian publication Telegraf, Tsitsipas' mother stated that their relationship was always complicated. "Their relationship was complicated from beginning to end. On the one hand, she distracted him from tennis, and on the other hand, the breakup hit him hard," she said.

"I was a professional tennis player, and I thought that tennis players should not react so emotionally. Their relationship was not ordinary, everyday. They were in a long-distance relationship. Both entered the relationship traumatised by injuries.

"Paula didn't play at all when they started dating. But at no time was there a possibility that Stefanos would end his career because of their love," she added.

The breakup happened due to the round 1 exits in Wimbledon

As per reports, the breakup happened after the duo's round one exit in Wimbledon. "The breakup just happened. They both lost in the first round in London [at Wimbledon], and everything has come together for them," a source told Spanish magazine ¡Hola!.

"[They] were going through a rough patch professionally, with injuries, and that affected their relationship. They're not well, of course. It's normal for any couple that breaks up. They had started the year very well, and their dream has been shattered.

"It's a healthy breakup, and there were no third parties or family influences, as is starting to be said. [They] have struggled to make their relationship work, but ultimately it hasn't worked out. Ghosts from the past have returned, marked by the injuries they have both suffered. [The split is] between adults who loved each other very much, and it was a mature decision," it added.

Tsitsipas finds new partner

Tsitsipas has now found a new partner and shared pictures with Thoms on social media from his trip to Namibia, reports stated. As per the Spanish publication Marca, Thoms is a tennis player turned model and played the sport at the collegiate level. She swapped her tennis racquet for modelling.