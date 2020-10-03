French Open: Sofia Kenin, Zhang Shuai reaches fourth round, first for China since 2012

Image Source : AP File photo of Sofia Kenin.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the French Open fourth round and Zhang Shuai became China's first player to get that far since Li Na in 2012.

No. 4 seed Kenin blew past Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in 72 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zhang ended the run of French wild-card entry Clara Burel with a hard-fought 7-6 (2), 7-5 win in two hours, 12 minutes on Court Simonne Mathieu.

The 31-year-old Zhang is ranked 39th and had never got beyond the third round in her nine previous French Opens.

Kenin has advanced to the second week of all three Grand Slams in this pandemic-hit season. She won in Australia and reached round four at the U.S. Open.

