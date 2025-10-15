Six Kings Slam 2025: Where to watch, prize money, schedule, all you need to know The Six Kings Slam 2025 kicks off in Riyadh from Oct 15–18, featuring top stars like Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner, and Tsitsipas. With $13.5M in prize money and Netflix streaming, the high-profile event promises thrilling action despite being non-ATP.

Riyadh:

Riyadh is set to host a star-studded spectacle as the Six Kings Slam 2025 kicks off from October 15 and will continue till 18. It brings together six of the biggest names in men’s tennis for a high-stakes, high-reward exhibition tournament. Although the event does not contribute to ATP rankings, it has quickly become one of the sport’s most talked-about showcases, thanks to its elite field, massive prize pool, and global viewership.

The event follows a knockout format, with quarterfinals on October 15, semifinals on 16th, a rest day on 17th, and the final and third-place match scheduled for October 18.

The field features a powerhouse lineup: reigning champion Jannik Sinner returns to defend his title, joined by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, who are also part of the tournament, bring depth and experience, particularly on hard courts, while Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas steps in as a late replacement for the injured Jack Draper.

Tsitsipas’ inclusion adds a compelling twist to the tournament. Although currently ranked outside the top 10, his flair and big-match temperament make him a dangerous contender. He’ll face Sinner in a headline quarterfinal on Wednesday night, following the opening clash between Zverev and Fritz.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will enter in the semifinals, awaiting the winners of Wednesday’s matches. The draw sets up the possibility of marquee showdowns, with fans eagerly anticipating potential duels like Alcaraz vs Zverev and Sinner vs Djokovic.

The financial stakes are equally high. Each participant receives a $1.5 million appearance fee, while the champion will walk away with an additional $4.5 million, bringing their total prize to a staggering $6 million. The total prize purse stands at $13.5 million.

When to watch Six Kings Slam 2025?

The Six Kings Slam will begin at 10 pm IST.

Where to watch Six Kings Slam 2025?

The Six Kings Slam will be live on Netflix.

Six Kings Slam 2025 schedule

Wednesday 15 October

Quarter-finals

10:00 PM IST - Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz

Not before 11:30 PM IST - Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Thursday 16 October

Semi-finals

Alexander Zverev/Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner/Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic

Saturday 18 October

Third-place match

Final