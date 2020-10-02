French Open: Simona Halep wins Amanda Anisimova rematch 6-0, 6-1

Image Source : AP File photo of Simona Halep.

Simona Halep had no trouble reversing the result of her loss to Amanda Anisimova at last year’s French Open.

Halep won the rematch 6-0, 6-1 in just 54 minutes to reach the fourth round.

Anisimova made 32 unforced errors to Halep’s seven.

The top-seeded Halep extended her winning streak to a career-best 17 matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam title.

She won the trophy at Roland Garros in 2018.

Anisimova upset Halep in straight sets in the quarterfinals in Paris in 2019.

But this one went Halep’s way from the start thanks in part to the 19-year-old Anisimova’s inability to put her shots where she wanted.

Halep next faces another 19-year-old — Iga Swiatek

