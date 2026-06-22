Serena Williams to return to Wimbledon singles after accepting wild card invitation

New Delhi:

Serena Williams will be seen in action in the women's singles at Wimbledon after accepting a wild card entry for the SW19, the All England Club announced on Sunday. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was already handed a wild card entry alongside elder sister Venus for the doubles category at the All England Club, and now she will be having a double duty after contemplating a singles appearance.

The seven-time SW19 champion was earlier unsure of a singles outing at the Grass Court Major before making up her mind for it. "Do you think I'm ready for singles?" she asked a reporter after losing a doubles match in Berlin with Karolina Muchova. "That's the question of the hour, right?" Williams said. "I don't know. I don't know. I wonder why there's – I don't know."

Wimbledon had kept the eighth and the final spot for the women's singles open for the 44-year-old great to make up her mind. "This is not a drill. Serena Williams will compete in the 2026 ladies' singles at Wimbledon as a wild card," the Wimbledon social media account posted in a caption to Serena's graphic.

Serena returns to the court she achieved glory

The American will be back to the Grass Court Major, where she has had glorious years in the past. She is a seven-time SW19 champion, tied with Steffi Graf for the joint-second most All England Club titles. The younger Williams also won her Olympic singles and doubles gold on the same courts during the 2012 London Olympics.

Along with her seven singles titles, she also won six women's doubles and one mixed doubles title, tallying 14 wins at Wimbledon. Her seven single titles came in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016. Her last appearance at the Grass Court Major came in 2022 when she lost in the first round to 115th-ranked Harmony Tan.

Serena made a return after nearly four years

The 44-year-old made a return to the sport after almost four years when she last appeared in a professional game in the 2022 US Open. She was seen in action at the Queens Club with partner Victoria Mboko as the pair won its opening match before the Canadian had to pull out due to a knee injury. Recently, she partnered with Czech player Muchova in Berlin, where they lost the opener.

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