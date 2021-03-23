Tuesday, March 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open to focus on recovery from oral surgery

Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open to focus on recovery from oral surgery

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would withdraw from the tournament.

IANS IANS
Washington Published on: March 23, 2021 11:54 IST
serena williams, miami open, miami open 2021, serena williams miami open
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would withdraw from the tournament.

Serena Williams became the latest Grand Slam champion to pull out of the Miami Open in order to concentrate on her recovery from recent oral surgery.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would withdraw from the tournament.

Related Stories

"Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home. I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon," said Serena, who lives in Florida, in a statement according to BBC Sport.

The former world No. 1 is an eight-time winner in Miami. Williams' most recent match was a month ago at the Australian Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka from Japan in the semi-finals.

Former world No.1 Andy Murray, who has fallen to 118 on the ATP rankings due to a long injury layoff, has been given a wildcard for the tournament.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News