Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz mixed-doubles pair knocked out of US Open quarterfinals

New Delhi:

Serena Williams’ much-anticipated return to the U.S. Open ended in the mixed doubles quarterfinals, when she and Carlos Alcaraz were beaten by Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli 5-4 (4), 4-1. For Williams, the match marked a brief but memorable return to Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she had not played since 2022. For Alcaraz, it brought a competitive comeback after four months away from tennis because of a right wrist injury.

Their pairing had drawn a large crowd and plenty of attention, with Cobolli describing them before the match as “the queen of tennis and the king of now.” They started the season well, especially after being advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool 5-3, 4-1.

In the match, Williams showed flashes of the form that produced six U.S. Open singles titles, while Alcaraz had to work through the rust of his first competitive match since April 14. He was out of action, having missed the French Open and Wimbledon. Against Bencic and Cobolli, he was also seen wearing a sleeve on his injured right arm.

On the other hand, 44-year-old Williams had not expected to find herself competing at the tournament again. Her appearance has also left open the possibility of another return during the tournament, this time alongside Venus Williams in women’s doubles. The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including two at the U.S. Open. Serena does not intend to return to singles.

Djokovic, Sabalenka knocked out too

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were eliminated in the first round by Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten. The doubles specialists then lost to married couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, who moved into the semifinals. Monfils and Svitolina will meet Bencic and Cobolli for a place in the final.

The other semifinal will feature Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik against Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev. Muchova and Mensik defeated Kristina Mladenovic and Marcelo Arevalo before overcoming Emma Navarro and Tommy Paul, while Andreeva and Rublev eliminated defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori and then beat Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud.

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