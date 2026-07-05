Serena Williams announces decision to withdraw from doubles action at Wimbledon 2026, explains reason

New Delhi:

Legendary Tennis star Serena Williams has confirmed that she will not compete in the Wimbledon women's doubles event. Explaining the reason for her withdrawal, the 44-year-old highlighted her knee injury, which ended plans for a long-awaited partnership with sister Venus Williams at the All England Club.

The decision was announced through Wimbledon's official Instagram account, days after the 44-year-old returned to the singles draw for the first time in four years. Williams had been granted a doubles wildcard alongside Venus, but the injury she sustained during her singles campaign has ruled her out of the event.

Notably, Williams' comeback in the singles competition concluded with a three-set defeat to Australia's Maya Joint. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, playing her first Wimbledon singles match since returning to professional competition, pushed the 20-year-old through a hard-fought contest before falling 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 after saving a match point in the second set to force a decider.

Following that match, Williams disclosed on Instagram that she had aggravated her knee during the contest. The problem has now forced her to abandon the doubles campaign that would have reunited the Williams sisters on a Grand Slam court.

"I am heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside Venus once more meant the world to me. I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately, my knee just isn't ready to compete," she said.

Serena Williams’ return to professional Tennis

Williams retired from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open before returning to competitive action earlier in June at Queen's Club. She partnered Canadian player Victoria Mboko in the doubles event, with the pair winning their opening-round match. Mboko, however, later withdrew from the tournament because of injury, an issue that has also ruled her out of Wimbledon.

Venus Williams, who resumed her career last July following a 16-month absence from the tour, is currently ranked No. 119 in the doubles standings. Since returning to competition, her best Grand Slam performance came at last year's US Open, where she advanced to the quarterfinals alongside Leylah Fernandez.

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