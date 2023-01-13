Friday, January 13, 2023
     
  5. Sania Mirza shares heartfelt message regarding her retirement, says grateful for the memories

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2023 18:45 IST
Sania Mirza
Image Source : PTI Sania Mirza

India's legendary player Sania Mirza has shared a heartfelt message, ahead of her retirement this year. The multiple-time doubles major winner is set to will hang her racket in February with the Dubai Open to be her last tournament. The 36-year-old who is set to play her last Australian Open has expressed her gratitude for the last 20 years of her professional career.

"As I get ready to play my last Australian Open 18 years after I played my first, and then the Dubai Open in Feb, I have so many emotions flashing through me with pride and gratitude, perhaps, being the foremost. I take pride in everything I have been able to achieve over the last 20 years of my professional career and I am so grateful for the memories that I have been able to create," Sania wrote.

"The greatest memory that I will carry with me for a life time is that of the pride and happiness that I saw on the faces of my fellow countrymen and supporters each time I achieved victory and reached milestones in my long career," she added.

"Life must move on and I don’t think this is the end but, in fact, a beginning of many different memories to be created, dreams to be achieved and new goals to be set. My son needs me more than ever now and I can’t wait to live a slightly quicter and calmer life while giving him more of my time than I have been able to give so far," Sania further expressed.

Sania has won six doubles major titles and was India’s top-seeded player for almost two decades, she also won the 2010 Commonwealth Games Silver medal in Women’s singles.

