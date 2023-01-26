Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australian Open 2023: When and where to watch Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna's mixed doubles final in India?

One of India’s finest tennis player of all time Sania Mirza will drop curtains on her illustrious Grand Slam career on Saturday (January 28) as she will take guards in the final of the Australian Open mixed doubles event. Sania will look to end on a high as after playing top quality tennis for more than to decades. Ahead of her big Mixed doubles final match, here are all the live streaming details as she partners Rohan Bopanna.

When do Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna play their Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final match?

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will play their Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final match on Saturday (January 28) at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will the Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna play their Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final match?

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will play their Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final match at the famous Rod Laver Arena.

Who will be Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna’s opponents in the Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final match?

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna’s opponents in the Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final match will be Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

When is the last time Sania Mirza won the Australian Open mixed doubles title?

Sania Mirza’s only Mixed doubles title at the Australian Open came in 2009 along with Mahesh Bhupathi.

When was the only time Rohan Bopanna won a major doubles title?

Rohan Bopanna’s only major title came at the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski.

Where will the Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final get broadcasted?

The Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final get live streamed?

The Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

