Sabalenka vs Anisimova: When and where to watch US Open 2025 women’s singles final in India? The stage is set for the US Open 2025 women's singles final, Aryna Sabalenka locks horns with Amanda Anisimova in the title clash, and ahead of the game, let us have a look at the where to watch details of the match.

New York:

The US Open 2025 is rapidly approaching its final stages, and the women’s singles final has been decided. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with the USA’s very own Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash of the tournament for a shot at the title.

The two stars of the sport will lock horns against each other at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. It is worth noting that top seed Sabalenka has been in incredible form as of late, dropping just one set in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, after a heartbreaking defeat in the Wimbledon 2025 final against Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova has made a comeback for the ages. Defeating Swiatek in the quarter-final, the star player defeated Naomi Osaka in the semis to make it to the final.

Both Sabalenka and Anisimova will be hoping to put in their best performance in the US Open 2025 final for a shot at the title.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Broadcast Details

When is the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match?

The US Open 2025 women’s singles final will be played on Sunday, September 7.

At what time does the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match begin?

The US Open 2025 women’s singles final match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match being played?

The US Open 2025 women’s singles final will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

Where can you watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match on TV in India?

The match between the US Open 2025 women’s singles final will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match online in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch the US Open 2025 women’s singles final online on the Hotstar app and website.

