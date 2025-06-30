Rohan Bopanna to Yuki Bhambhri - 4 Indian players taking part in Wimbledon 2025 The third grand slam tournament of the year, Wimbledon, is all set to commence from June 30 (Monday). The event will conclude with the men's singles final on July 13. Meanwhile, just like last year, four Indian players are taking part in the Grand Slam event but none of them will feature in singles.

New Delhi:

The third Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, Wimbledon, is all set to get underway today at the All England Club in London. All eyes will be on the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who locked horns in one of the most memorable finals in French Open history. Both of them will be in action once again, while Novak Djokovic will also be eyeing his record 25th Grand Slam. As far as India are concerned, four players will represent the country in this two-week event.

Unlike last year, India's Sumit Nagal failed to go past the qualifiers. He was the only Indian who could've turned up in the men's singles this year. All four Indian players featuring at Wimbledon this time around are in men's doubles. Veteran and two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna will play alongside Sander Gillé of Belgium. The unseeded duo will face the third-seeded Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz in the first round on July 2 (Wednesday).

Yuki Bhambhri is the only seeded Indian player at Wimbledon 2025

Yuki Bhambri is the only seeded Indian player in doubles at Wimbledon, where he will partner Robert Galloway from the USA. They will face the unseeded pair of Manuel Guinard and Romain Arneodo in the first-round clash on Wednesday. Rithwik Bollipalli and N Sriram Balaji are the other two Indian players who will feature at Wimbledon alongside their respective partners - Romania’s Nicolás Barrientos and Mexico’s Miguel Reyes-Varela, respectively. Even though Wimbledon is getting underway on June 30, men's doubles matches are scheduled to take place on July 2.

Only 3 Indian players have won Wimbledon in history

Notably, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza are the only three Indian tennis players who have won at Wimbledon in different categories. It remains to be seen if the four Indian players will be able to add their names to this elite list over the next two weeks.

