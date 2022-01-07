Bopanna-Ramkumar enters semis with straight-set win in Adelaide International

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rohan Bopanna.

Indian doubles pair Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan continued their winning run in their debut ATP tour together with a straight-set win to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International here on Friday.

Bopanna and Ramkumar trounced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

The unseeded Indian pair will clash with the fourth-seeded Bosnian-Mexican duo of Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez for a spot in the final. Should Bopanna and Ramkumar continue their good show the two may pair up for India's Davis Cup tie against Denmark scheduled to be played in New Delhi in March.

Later in the day, India's Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok will take on local favourites Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA 500 event.

(Reported by PTI)