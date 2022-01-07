Friday, January 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Supreme Court allows NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Bopanna-Ramkumar enters semis with straight-set win in Adelaide International

Bopanna-Ramkumar enters semis with straight-set win in Adelaide International

The Indian pair trounced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Adelaide Updated on: January 07, 2022 12:34 IST
Rohan Bopanna
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Rohan Bopanna.

Highlights

  • The unseeded Indian pair will clash with the fourth-seeded Brkic, Gonzalez for a spot in the final
  • Later in day, Sania and Nadiia will take on local favourites Barty and Sanders in the semifinals
  • The Adelaide event is a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne

Indian doubles pair Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan continued their winning run in their debut ATP tour together with a straight-set win to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International here on Friday.

Bopanna and Ramkumar trounced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Related Stories

The unseeded Indian pair will clash with the fourth-seeded Bosnian-Mexican duo of Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez for a spot in the final. Should Bopanna and Ramkumar continue their good show the two may pair up for India's Davis Cup tie against Denmark scheduled to be played in New Delhi in March.

Later in the day, India's Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok will take on local favourites Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA 500 event.

The Adelaide event is a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

(Reported by PTI)

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News