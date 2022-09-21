Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer set to discuss his retirement plans on Wednesday

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Roger Federer in action

Highlights Federer's career included 20 Grand Slam championships and 83 titles at other tournaments

The previous time when Federer played a match was at Wimbledon in 2021

He is set to discuss his retirement from tennis at age 41 after a career that began in the 1990s

The 2022 edition of the Laver Cup which will mark Roger Federer's last appearance in International Tennis is set to begin on 23rd September.

In Federer's case, the farewell news conference will come before the beginning of what he's said will be the last competitive tennis event of his career.

Before the Laver Cup starts, Federer is set to meet with the media on Wednesday morning. He will discuss his retirement from tennis at age 41 after a career that began in the 1990s.

The Swiss star's career included 20 Grand Slam championships, 83 titles at other tournaments, and hundreds of weeks at No. 1 in the rankings.

Here's a look at Federer's Grand Slam victories:

Australia Open - 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

- 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018 French Open - 2009

- 2009 Wimbledon - 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

- 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017 US Open - 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

This is the fifth edition of the Laver Cup which will be played in London. The event will start on September 23 and go on till September 25, 2022.

The main rivals whose careers overlapped with Federer's — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, are also participating in the tournament.

The previous time when Federer played a match was at Wimbledon in 2021. He lost in the quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz. Shortly after that, Federer had surgery on his right knee for the third time in a span of about 1 1/2 years.

On the 15th of September, Federer made an announcement regarding his retirement through social media. He called his retirement a “bittersweet decision. "

Wednesday offers a chance to hear more about what went into that choice and what Federer might have in mind for the future.

His tweet concluded: "Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you." That would bode well for those fans of Federer's who hope to see him continue to hold a role in the sport — and would bode well for the sport, too.

It's unclear just how much Federer actually will participate in the Laver Cup. There are singles and doubles matches across the three days, and his agent said Federer definitely will play.

