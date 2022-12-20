Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yearender 2022: Roger Federer bids adieu to Tennis World in September with 20 Grand Slam titles

It was the end of an era in the world of Tennis after Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game of tennis in September. Regarded by many as one of the greatest players of all time, Federer’s retirement came as a shock after he had stayed away from the game. Federer would later share the podium with good friends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup, which turned out to be his last outing on the global stage.

Federer in Numbers

After staying away from the game for more than a year, it was expected that he will appear at this year’s Wimbledon but stayed away due to fitness issues. At the time of retirement, Federer would look back at some of his big achievements as he won eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles, and a solitary French Open title in 2009.

Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018 French Open 2009 Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017 US Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

Where does he rank in all-time list?

Renowned for his excellent backhand and forehand, the Swiss came to rise for the first time in 2001 when he beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon. Two years later he won his first title at the SW-19 and would later win five titles in a row in London. In time to come, he would go past the likes of Pete Sampras and Roy Emerson.

Currently, only Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won more Grand Slam titles than him in Men’s tennis. Nadal leads the chart with 22 Grand Slam titles while Djokovic is one behind on 21. At the start of 2022, the trio of Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer had won 20 Grand Slam titles each. His last Grand Slam triumph was 2018 Australian Open while his last Wimbledon title came in 2017.

Most Singles Grand Slam titles for Men’s

Alongside Grand Slam titles he also won a Gold Medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in Men’s doubles with Stanislas Wawrinka. Federer lost in the final of the Men’s singles in the 2012 London Olympics after Andy Murray got the better of him. On six occasions he won the year-ending ATP tour finals while winning the Davis cup in 2014.

