French Open: Roberto Carballes Baena ousts Denis Shapovalov to reach 3rd round for first time

The Spaniard overcomes ninth-seeded Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in an encounter that lasted five hours.

Paris Published on: October 01, 2020 21:01 IST
Image Source : AP

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena celebrates winning against Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the second round match of the French Open in Paris.

Roberto Carballes Baena reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in a French Open match that lasted five hours.

Shapovalov committed 106 unforced errors in the match compared to 42 for Carballes Baena and twice served for the match. The Canadian also had more winners than Carballes Baena with 65 to the unseeded Spaniard's 31.

Carballes Baena sank to his knees after Shapovalov hit a forehand long and let out a loud shout of delight.

Carballes Baena will next play 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

