Tuesday, May 25, 2021
     
Ramkumar Ramanathan progresses to second round of French Open Qualifiers, Prajnesh Gunneswaran bows out

PTI PTI
Paris Published on: May 25, 2021 18:41 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Image Source : PTI

Ramkumar Ramanathan

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men's singles second round of the French Open Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out following his first-round defeat, here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar erased a one-set deficit to beat American Michael Mmoh 2-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in his opening round that lasted one hour and 54 minutes.

He will next take on Uzbekistan's veteran Denis Istomin, who also recorded a three-set win against Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

However, left-handed Prajnesh, seeded 32nd, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 loss to Germany's Oscar Otte.

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal, seeded 27th, will open his campaign against Roberto Marcora.

