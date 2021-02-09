Australian Open: Rafael Nadal up and running with easy win over Laslo Djere in 1st round

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal hits a forehand against Laslo Djere in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal saw off the first huddle at the Australian Open with ease as he ousted Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in an hour and 52 minutes at the Australian Open on Tuesday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who was playing his 80th Aus Open match, was running against time to be fit for the game after he injured his back during the Adelaide quarantine two weeks ago, skipping the last week's ATP Cup for Spain and hoping to get ready ahead of the season's first official match.

Nadal looked in firm control of his game as he lost one serve and broke Djere six times from the 11 chances he had. Targetting his 21st Major title, Rafael Nadal took 2-0 lead in the opening set after taking 0-30 lead and orced Laslo's error in game two.

Nadal took the first set in 24 minutes as he run away with the set taking 5-1 lead.

More to follow...