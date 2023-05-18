Rafael Nadal pulls out of French Open 2023 due to injury, gives update on retirement

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the French Open 2023 after sustaining an injury. The star Tennis player has never missed the French Open since winning the title there when he made his debut in 2005. It is a tragic news for Nadal's fans as they won't be able to see their favourite player in the tournament that has won a record 14 times (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022).

"I will not be in Roland-Garros and I do not intend to continue playing in the upcoming two to four months. I need to put a full stop to what my sports career is. I am going to regenerate my body and when I feel ready I will start again", Rafael Nadal in a press conference.

He also gave an update on his retirement from the professional career.

"Next year is pobably going to be my last year for playing professional Tennis, that's my idea. It could be an objective to try to play the Copa Davis and prepare for 2024," he added.

Roland-Garros, the clay-court Grand Slam tournament in Paris will begin with its main-draw games on May 28. Nadal sustained an injury on his left hip flexor during a second-round loss at the Australian Open on January 18. After the injury, the 36-year-old aimed to return at the Monte Carlo Masters in March, but he wasn't able to play there, then subsequently sat out tournament after tournament.

Nadal is just 1-3 this season. He has dropped seven of his past nine matches overall, dating to a fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open's fourth round last September.

Latest Sports News