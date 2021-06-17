Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal opts out of this year's Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will not play at Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics this year. Nadal, in an official statement, said that the decision was taken to "prolong my career" and to "keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition."

Nadal announced the decision on his official Twitter account.

"Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," Nadal wrote.

"The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.

"The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term."

Further in the statement, Nadal left a special message for his fans in the United Kingdom (Wimbledon) and Japan (Tokyo Olympics).

"The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country," Nadal wrote.

Nadal last participated in the 2021 French Open, where he faced a defeat in the semifinal to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic.