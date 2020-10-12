Rafael Nadal now has best chance to go down as greatest male tennis player of all-time: Mats Wilander

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic's confidence may have taken a big hit after his loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open final, says multiple Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander.

Djokovic was thrashed by Nadal in the final on Sunday night, losing 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 as the Spaniard cruised to his 20th Grand Slam title.

"Novak's body and his game is more modern [than Nadal's] and I think he can stay longer. Of course, it will hurt his confidence not having won at the US Open and then this defeat," Wilander said as tennis expert on Eurosport.

"But now he goes into training for the Australian Open where he becomes clear favourite -- and he knows if he wins three Majors next year, which we predict every year will do, then he is up at 20 as well. The question is emotionally whether he is as emotionally involved as he has been over the last two years. That's the question I'd love to have answered in Australia."

Wilander feels Nadal is likely to go down as the greatest male player of all time.

"I think today tells us that Rafa Nadal most probably has the best chance to go down as the greatest male tennis player of all-time. We have our doubts about Roger Federer, of course, he can still win another one because he's a genius," he said.

"With Novak Djokovic being three behind now, he still has a good chance. With Rafa winning here now, it is probably giving him a couple of years to keep on going."

