Nadal lands in controversy after anesthesia confession; World Anti-Doping Agency comes to rescue

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rafael Nadal with his 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal scripted history by winning his record 22nd grand slam at the recently concluded French Open.

The Spaniard, however, got involved in a controversy when he stated that he used anaesthetic injections to deal with his foot pain for the entire two weeks of French Open.

The confession did not go well with French cyclist, Thibaut Pinot, who said that these methods are simply prohibited in his sport.

But, the World Anti-Doping agency themselves came in Nadal's defence. Olivier Niggli, director, WADA, in conversation with RTS, said that the Anesthetic injections are not prohibited because neither do they improve performance, nor are fundamentally wrong.

Anaesthetic injections are not prohibited. It's not an oversight. The question arose. It was discussed. They are not on the list because they do not improve performance and are fundamentally not bad.

He further went on to say that Nadal has won 13 French Open titles without the use of injections, so it is not because of injections that he has gone on to win the 14th one.

However, Nadal recently clarified that he went through a new radiofrequency procedure for his foot and won't need injections in the future. As far Wimbledon is concerned, Rafa being part of it is a long shot.