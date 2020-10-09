Rafael Nadal reaches 13th French Open final

Image Source : PTI Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Diego Schwartzman in French Open semi-final in Paris on Friday.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is through to a 13th French Open final after beating Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

The 12th-seeded Argentine won their previous meeting last month in the Italian Open quarterfinals. But this was his 10th defeat in 11 career matches against Nadal.

Schwartzman trailed 3-1 and 4-2 in the third set but rallied to make it 5-5.

Nadal had to save three break points in a tense 11th game lasting 12 minutes.

He is aiming to win a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and a 20th major title to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Nadal plays top-ranked Novak Djokovic or fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

A victory would give Nadal his 100th win at Roland Garros.

