Rafael Nadal blessed with first child as Real Madrid congratulate 22-time Grand Slam Champion

Tennis sensation and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has been blessed with a baby boy as the legendary star became a father for the first time. Maria Francisca Perello gave birth to the couple's first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday. The news was later confirmed by Real Madrid as the football giants confirmed the news by congratulating Nadal and his wife.

The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said Mery Perelló, Nadal's wife, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic on the island of Mallorca where they live. Nadal and Perelló were married in 2019 after dating for many years. Nadal's public relations firm said it would not comment on his personal affairs when asked by The Associated Press.

Nadal's welcome to the world of fatherhood came two weeks after his emotional farewell to friend and rival Roger Federer during his last match. The 36-year-old Nadal has won a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles.

“Congratulations to our dear honorary member @RafaelNadal and to María Perelló for the birth of their first child. We join you in sharing the happiness of this moment. All the best!,” Real Madrid tweeted on Saturday evening.

Real Madrid congratulating the star has once again brought the relationship between the star and the famous Madrid-based club into the limelight. It was in May this year that Nadal was in attendance to watch the Spanish giants clinch their 14th European title as they got the better of Liverpool in Paris. A week later it was Nadal who clinched another French Open title in the same city as he got the better of Casper Ruud in the final.

Nadal, as things stand is the most successful men’s player in terms of most Grand Slam titles with 22 wins that consist of 14 French Open, two Australian Open titles, two Wimbledon titles, and four US Open titles.

