  5. Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashes out of Wimbledon Qualifiers after surprise defeat

London Published on: June 22, 2021 20:56 IST
In a forgettable outing, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of Wimbledon Qualifiers on Tuesday after losing in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000.

The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6 6-7(5) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.

Prjanesh made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but the Briton did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina are also in action on Tuesday. 

